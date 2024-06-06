Iggy Azalea's MOTHER Meme Coin Turned $3K Into $9M for One Lucky Crypto Trader

MOTHER is the second-largest asset by market capitalization to emerge from meme coin factory Pump.Fun, the outpost partially responsible for flooding Solana with half a million new tokens in May alone, per The Block. Gamblers who bought MOTHER on Pump.Fun and held are sitting on a massive windfall. The top wallet had around $3,200 of the token on May 28; on Thursday morning its position was worth nearly $9 million.