Franklin Templeton Weighs New Crypto Fund Investing in Tokens Beyond Bitcoin, Ether: Report
The private fund would offer exposure to a range of cryptocurrencies and potentially provide staking rewards, The Information reported.
- The fund would target institutional investors, according to the report.
- The asset manager already has a spot bitcoin ETF and has applied for a similar ether offering.
Franklin Templeton, the $1.6 trillion U.S. Silicon Valley asset manager, is considering a new crypto-focused investment fund, The Information reported Thursday citing people with direct knowledge of the effort.
The investment vehicle would be structured as a private fund targeting institutional investors and invest in cryptocurrencies beyond bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH). The asset manager is also thinking about passing staking rewards on to the fund's investors, according to the report.
Franklin Templeton is one of several traditional finance heavyweights venturing into the digital asset industry to offer crypto and tokenized asset investments to clients.
It started a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the U.S. earlier this year and applied to list a similar offering for the second-largest crypto asset, ether. It also opened a tokenized U.S. government bond fund using the Stellar (XLM) network in 2021, years before BlackRock did.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.