PlayIconNav
BTC
$70,939.54-0.77%
ETH
$3,823.32+0.10%
BNB
$704.24+0.56%
SOL
$171.51-1.76%
XRP
$0.52531812-0.85%
DOGE
$0.16191373-0.70%
CD20
$2,500.49-0.57%
TON
$7.37-1.46%
ADA
$0.45845399-0.68%
SHIB
$0.00002540-2.08%
AVAX
$36.63-0.04%
WBTC
$70,998.91-0.57%
Ad
Finance

Franklin Templeton Weighs New Crypto Fund Investing in Tokens Beyond Bitcoin, Ether: Report

The private fund would offer exposure to a range of cryptocurrencies and potentially provide staking rewards, The Information reported.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconJun 6, 2024 at 2:55 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 6, 2024 at 2:58 p.m. UTC
Jenny Johnson, Franklin Templeton president and CEO, speaks at Consensus 2024. (Shutterstock/CoinDesk)
Jenny Johnson, Franklin Templeton president and CEO, speaks at Consensus 2024. (Shutterstock/CoinDesk)
  • The fund would target institutional investors, according to the report.
  • The asset manager already has a spot bitcoin ETF and has applied for a similar ether offering.
VolumeMuteUnmute

Is Meme Coin Demand Stronger Than Ever?

  • Falling Bitcoin-Ether Futures Spread Shows Rising Risk Appetite for Alts
    01:27
    Falling Bitcoin-Ether Futures Spread Shows Rising Risk Appetite for Alts
  • Institutional Traders are Bullish on Bitcoin: Bybit Research
    01:25
    Institutional Traders are Bullish on Bitcoin: Bybit Research
  • Top Tokens by Liquidity Are BTC, ETH, XRP in Q3: Kaiko
    01:16
    Top Tokens by Liquidity Are BTC, ETH, XRP in Q3: Kaiko
  • SEC Reportedly Fires Back Against Recent Spot Bitcoin ETF Filings; Celsius Can Convert Altcoins to BTC, ETH
    02:06
    SEC Reportedly Fires Back Against Recent Spot Bitcoin ETF Filings; Celsius Can Convert Altcoins to BTC, ETH

    • Franklin Templeton, the $1.6 trillion U.S. Silicon Valley asset manager, is considering a new crypto-focused investment fund, The Information reported Thursday citing people with direct knowledge of the effort.

    The investment vehicle would be structured as a private fund targeting institutional investors and invest in cryptocurrencies beyond bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH). The asset manager is also thinking about passing staking rewards on to the fund's investors, according to the report.

    Franklin Templeton is one of several traditional finance heavyweights venturing into the digital asset industry to offer crypto and tokenized asset investments to clients.

    It started a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the U.S. earlier this year and applied to list a similar offering for the second-largest crypto asset, ether. It also opened a tokenized U.S. government bond fund using the Stellar (XLM) network in 2021, years before BlackRock did.

    Read more: Franklin Templeton's Jenny Johnson on Bitcoin ETFs, RWA Tokenization and Blockchain's Potential for TradFi

    Edited by Sheldon Reback.

    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Krisztian Sandor
    Krisztian Sandor

    Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

    Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter