Core Scientific Rejects CoreWeave's Over $1B Buyout Offer

The board of Core Scientific rejected CoreWeave's offer to buy the miner for $5.75 per share.

By Parikshit Mishra
AccessTimeIconJun 6, 2024 at 12:25 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 6, 2024 at 1:40 p.m. UTC
Core Scientific's Marble facility in North Carolina. (Core Scientific)
Core Scientific's Marble facility in North Carolina. (Core Scientific)

Core Scientific (CORZ) has rejected the more than $1 billion buyout offer from cloud computing firm CoreWeave, the firm said in a press release on Thursday.

Core Scientific’s board believes that CoreWeave’s offer to buy the bitcoin (BTC) miner for $5.75 per share significantly undervalues the firm.

Crypto Needs 'More Enforcement': Former White House Official Carole House

    • The cloud computing firm made the offer to buy the miner on Tuesday, the same day the two firms signed a 200 megawatt (MW) deal to host CoreWeave's high-performance computing (HPC) services.

    Shares of Core Scientific had jumped nearly 40% on Tuesday after the news of the two deals. At the time of writing, Core Scientific was trading flat in pre-market trading at $7.12.

    Read more: Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Surges After AI Deal, Report of Over $1B Buyout Offer From CoreWeave

    Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.





    Parikshit Mishra
    Parikshit Mishra

    Parikshit Mishra is CoinDesk's Deputy Managing Editor responsible for breaking news coverage. He does not have any crypto holdings.

