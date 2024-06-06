Coinbase Wallet Adds Crypto Trading Alerts From Notifi
"If you're not constantly monitoring what's happening on-chain it's impossible to keep up," said Notifi CEO Paul Kim.
Users of Coinbase's mobile crypto wallet can now get automated alerts of what's happening on-chain via messaging service Notifi.
Perpetuals exchange GMX is the service's first client, according to a press release. Customers of the Arbitrum- and Avalanche-based platform will receive notifications about pending liquidations and governance updates, and can also design their own automated flags.
The service marks an expansion of Coinbase's messaging rails built on XMTP. Since last July the XMTP protocol has allowed Coinbase wallet users to send messages between themselves. Notifi is also utilizing the XMTP protocol, the press release said.
