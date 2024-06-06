Binance Resumes Mastercard Payments for Crypto

- MasterCard is understood to be resuming services for payments and deposits in crypto on Binance.
- Mastercard withdrawal services have not been resumed as yet but this is expected to happen at a later date.
Binance can once again allow Mastercard users to purchase cryptocurrencies on the world’s largest exchange, after the card giant switched off that capability in August of 2023.
Last year’s decision by the card networks to part ways with Binance happened around the time the exchange was grappling with legal challenges in the U.S., including multiple charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
“Following an extensive review of the rigorous controls and processes that Binance put into place, Mastercard made the decision to allow Binance-related purchases on its network,” a Binance spokesperson said via email. “We look forward to adding support for further products, such as withdrawals, at a later date.”
Mastercard confirmed the restoration of service, but added a caveat.
"Over the past several months, we have reviewed the enhanced controls and processes that Binance has put into place. It is based on those efforts that we have decided to allow Binance-related purchases on our network," a Mastercard spokesperson told CoinDesk. "This status is contingent on ongoing reviews."
Both Visa and Mastercard are enthusiastic about crypto these days, delivering into the Web3 and self-custody wallet space.
