Crypto Exchange DMM Bitcoin to Raise $320M to Pay Back Hack Victims
The Japanese exchange said it will obtain support from "group companies."
- DMM Bitcoin will raise 7 billion yen ($44 million) through loans and 48 billion yen through a capital increase.
- The capital will be used to purchase bitcoin and pay back users who held BTC on the exchange.
- The cause of the hack remains unclear.
Japanese crypto exchange DMM Bitcoin has outlined plans to raise $320 million to purchase bitcoin (BTC) and repay victims of last week's hack.
According to a statement on its website, all BTC held by users will be guaranteed by obtaining support from "group companies." DMM Bitcoin is a subsidiary of DMM Financial, which is itself a unit of DMM Group, a conglomerate founded in 1999 that earned 347.6 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in 2023.
On June 3, DMM Bitcoin secured a 5 billion yen loan. It will raise another 48 billion yen on June 7 through a "capital increase." And on June 10 it will add 2 billion yen through subordinated loans, the statement said.
The capital will be used to purchase bitcoin and reimburse customers that held BTC in their accounts.
The cause of the hack, which saw more than $305 million stolen, remains unclear. DMM Bitcoin said it is investigating and will update users in due course.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.