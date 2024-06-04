English Soccer Club Watford FC to Offer 10% Digital Equity Through Investment Platform Seedrs
English soccer team Watford FC is offering 10% equity in the club to investors and fans through Seedrs, the European arm of investment platform Republic.
Watford, who play in the second tier of the English league system, is aiming to raise around 17.5 million pounds ($22.3 million), setting a price per share of around 12 pounds, according to an emailed announcement on Tuesday.
"Through this partnership with Republic, Watford FC aims to attract a wider range of investors than would be reached through a traditional equity raise, specifically enabling fans to own a piece of the club’s legacy and future," the announcement said.
Investors will have the option to receive tokens to access exclusive offers in addition to their digital equity. The club also said that it will enable trading of these tokens in the future. Overseas investors will be able to participate through Republic's platform.
Currently an EFL Championship club, Watford has periodically competed in the Premier League over the last decade.
The club is most famous for its meteoric rise through the football league in the 1970s and 1980s. With pop star Elton John as chairman, the club went from the Fourth Division in 1977 to being runner-up in the First Division in 1983 and then reaching an FA Cup final the year after.
