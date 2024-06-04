PlayIconNav
Finance

Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Surges After AI Deal, Report of Over $1B Buyout Offer From CoreWeave

Cloud computing provider CoreWeave made an offer to buy the bitcoin miner for $5.75 per share, according to Bloomberg.

By Aoyon Ashraf
AccessTimeIconJun 4, 2024 at 1:29 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 4, 2024 at 1:31 p.m. UTC
Core Scientific's Marble facility in North Carolina. (Core Scientific)
Core Scientific's Marble facility in North Carolina. (Core Scientific)

Bitcoin miner Core Scientific's (CORZ) shares surged as much as 40% in pre-market trading after cloud computing firm CoreWeave signed a 200 megawatts (MW) artificial intelligence (AI) deal and was also reported to have offered to buy the mining company in an all-cash offer.

CoreWeave said to have made the offer on Monday, implying a 55% premium to the miners' three-month average weighted share price as of May 31, Bloomberg reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

    • The offer would value the Austin, Texas-based miner at just over $1 billion, based on 178 million shares outstanding. Core Scientific emerged from bankruptcy earlier this year after it became one of the victims of a brutal crypto winter.

    CoreWeave and Core Scientific didn't immediately respond to comments on the story.

    The cloud computing company also signed a 12-year deal with the miner to host AI-related services. CoreWeave said it will provide about $300 million of capital investments, with options to expand the capacity further, according to a press release.

    The deal comes after mergers and acquisitions are heating up in the mining sector. Most recently, another large bitcoin miner, Riot Platforms (RIOT), made a hostile offer to buy out peer Bitfarms (BITF).

    CoreWeave raised $1.1 billion in new funding in May with investors, including Coatue Management and Magnetar Capital.

    Read more: Bitcoin Halving Is Poised to Unleash Darwinism on Miners


    Aoyon Ashraf
    Aoyon Ashraf is managing editor with more than a decade of experience in covering equity markets

