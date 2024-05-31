Uniswap Postpones Protocol Upgrade Vote; UNI Tumbles 9%
The "fee-switch" vote was supposed to take place today.
The Uniswap Foundation Friday announced a postponement of a proposal upgrade vote that would have allowed rewards for UNI holders who staked and delegated their tokens.
"Over the last week, a stakeholder raised a new issue relating to this work that requires additional diligence on our end to fully vet," said the Foundation. "Due to the immutable nature and sensitivity of our proposed upgrade, we have made the difficult decision to postpone posting this vote."
Uniswap's (UNI) is lower by 8.75% to $10.20 on the news.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
