Japanese Crypto Exchange DMM Bitcoin Suffers $305M Hack
Measures have been taken to prevent further unauthorized outflows, the exchange said.
- 4,502.9 BTC ($305 million) was stolen from the exchange.
- DMM Bitcoin said it will guarantee the full amount stolen.
- All spot buys have been temporarily restricted and customers withdrawing yen may face delays.
DMM Bitcoin, a Japanese cryptocurrency exchange, said it lost 48 billion yen ($305 million) of bitcoin (BTC) following a hack.
In a blog post on its website, DMM Bitcoin said 4,502.9 BTC "leaked" out of the exchange. Measures have been taken to avoid further unauthorized outflows.
"Please be assured that we will procure the equivalent amount of BTC equivalent to the outflow with the support of the group companies and guarantee the full amount," DMM Bitcoin said.
The exchange has restricted all spot buys on the platform and added that Japanese yen withdrawals "may take more time than usual."
The loss marks the second largest in the region. Coincheck was hacked for 58 billion yen in 2018.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
