Aptos Integrates Chainlink's CCIP and Data Feeds to Boost Decentralized App Development
Aptos will be the first blockchain that uses the Move coding language to integrate Chainlink's services, according to the announcement at Consensus 2024 in Austin.
The expansion, announced at a panel discussion at Consensus 2024 in Austin, aims to help developers on Aptos to build decentralized applications (dApps) on the network.
The collaboration would make Aptos the first Move-based blockchain integrating Chainlink's services, the press release claims.
As the number of independent blockchains are proliferating, communication between the different networks is posing a challenge to the digital asset economy. Chainlink is one of the key projects working on connecting these systems streaming data between them and the outside world. For example, its CCIP software played a key role in Chainlink's partnership with SWIFT, a global closed banking messaging system.
Aptos, founded by former employees of Facebook parent company Meta, is a blockchain that focuses on low-cost transactions and high throughput. It was built with the Move programming language, the basis of Meta's shuttered crypto project Diem.
"Joining the Chainlink SCALE program will empower developers on Aptos with new and increased access to Chainlink services, expanding the toolkit of resources on Aptos available to help them build secure, scalable, and fully-featured dApps” said Bashar Lazaar, grants and ecosystem lead at Aptos Foundation, the ecosystem development organization supporting Aptos.
