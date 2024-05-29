Web3 Digital Identity Network Galxe Crafts Own Layer-1 Blockchain Gravity

The first version of the network, built on the Arbitrum Nitro tech stack, will start in June to test cross-chain settlements in a publicly transparent manner. The full-fledged Gravity Mainnet with native staking and restaking aims to go live in the second quarter of 2025. The reason for creating Gravity, said the Galaxe team, is that the platform's user base has significantly grown over the past three years, now counting 20 million users and 100 million monthly transactions. This required a more efficient and scalable solution to manage cross-chain interactions between 34 blockchains that Galxe supports.