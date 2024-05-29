PayPal Makes Retail Stablecoin Play with PYUSD on Solana
The asset comes with Token Extensions that give it compliance superpowers.
Payments giant PayPal’s (PYPL) stablecoin PYUSD is coming to Solana almost a year after first debuting on the Ethereum blockchain.
The launch could bring new interest to a modestly sized crypto asset that hasn’t caught fire despite its name-brand backing. PYUSD has around 8,600 holders on the Ethereum blockchain and a market cap of a tick under $400,000—tiny compared to the largesse of its competitors from Circle and Tether, crypto-native firms.
“Ethereum works well enough,” said PayPal's Senior Vice President of Blockchain, Jose Fernandez da Ponte. "But if you’re interested in retail payments as we are, basically you need at least 1000 transactions per second, and you need transaction costs in the pennies, not in the dollars."
Beyond cost and speed PYUSD also has new superpowers on Solana that weren't possible on Ethereum. It uses this chain's "Token Extensions'' standards to let merchants make their transfers a little more confidential, for example. It one of a handful of compliance and programmability powers for PYUSD.
This article will be updated.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.