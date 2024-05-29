PlayIconNav
Finance

Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, Ocean Protocol Set Date for Artificial Superintelligence Alliance Merger

The three AI platforms will complete the merger on June 13, and the FET token will be renamed ASI two days before.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconMay 29, 2024 at 2:17 p.m. UTC
(Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)
(Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)
  • The three firms will merge their crypto tokens under the auspices of AI-focused Web3 platform Fetch.ai's FET, which will be renamed ASI.
  • AI has captured the attention of the technology world for the last year and a half, with concerns aired that tech giants like Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta will establish a hegemony over the sector.
    • The three-way merger of artificial intelligence-focused protocols Fetch.ai, SingularityNET and Ocean Protocol to form the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) will complete on June 13.

    The three also plan to merge their tokens under the auspices of AI-focused Web3 platform Fetch.ai's (FET), which will be renamed ASI. As of June 11, users will be able to swap FET for ASI, with the native tokens of SingularityNET (AGIX) and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) following when the merger completes two days later, the firms said on Wednesday.

    AI has captured the attention of the technology world for the last year and a half, with concerns aired that tech giants like Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) and Meta (META) will establish a hegemony over the sector. That's partly what spurred the Web3 companies to try to build a decentralized AI infrastructure, where data is transparent and shared openly between contributors.

    The three individual tokens are all up over 2% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data. The broader digital asset market, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 Index {{CD20}} has dropped around 0.55%.

    Read More: The Future of AI Is Decentralized

    Edited by Sheldon Reback.




