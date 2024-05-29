Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, Ocean Protocol Set Date for Artificial Superintelligence Alliance Token Merger

The tokens will become one under the auspices of AI-focused Web3 platform Fetch.ai's (FET), which will be renamed ASI, for Artificial Superintelligence Alliance. As of June 11, users will be able to swap FET for ASI, with the native tokens of SingularityNET (AGIX) and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) following when the merger completes two days later, the firms said on Wednesday.