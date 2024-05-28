Alan Howard-Backed Elwood Technologies in Talks to Sell Part of the Business: Sources
Elwood is focusing on its existing portfolio management and risk management services and less on the trading side, one source said.
- Elwood is in talks to sell part of the business, focusing more on the portfolio management and risk management services and less on the trading side, according to sources.
- The current reorganization of hedge fund manager Alan Howard's portfolio of crypto investments has resulted in changes at Elwood, a source told CoinDesk.
Elwood Technologies, the cryptocurrency-focused trade execution and risk management platform backed by billionaire hedge fund manager Alan Howard, is in talks to sell part of the business, according to four people with knowledge of the situation.
Elwood has re-evaluated its road map and is focusing on its existing portfolio management and risk management software-as-a-service business and less on the trading side, one of the people said.
London-based Elwood employs about 100 staff across offices in the U.K., U.S., Jersey and Singapore. Elwood comprises trade execution and portfolio management software, with risk management services such as exposure tracking and collateral monitoring added in May last year.
The company made $11.5 million in revenue in 2023 but reported a loss of $16.9 million after paying its partners $23.3 million, according to a filing.
A second person said Howard’s current reorganization of his portfolio of crypto investments has resulted in changes at Elwood. Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Howard was looking to sell his stakes in crypto exchange Bitpanda and custody firm Copper to focus on Brevan Howard Digital.
Elwood declined to comment. Alan Howard did not respond to a request for comment.
Elwood raised $70 million in Series A funding in early 2022 led by Goldman Sachs and Dawn Capital, with investors including Barclays, Commerzbank’s CommerzVentures and Galaxy Digital Ventures.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.