Kabosu, Dog Who Inspired Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, Is No More
A farewell party for the popular dog will be held on Sunday in a Narita city park.
Popular dog Kabosu, the face of dogecoin and several other meme tokens, died early Friday, her owner wrote in a blog post. She was over 17 years old.
“We will be holding a farewell party for Kabo-chan on Sunday, May 26th . It will be held at Flower Kaori in Kotsu no Mori, Narita City, from 1pm to 4pm,” the blog reads.
Kabosu’s viral meme picture inspired the creation of dogecoin (DOGE) in 2013, initially starting off as a joke currency. DOGE’s success later birthed a whole cohort of dog-themed tokens such as shiba inu (SHIB) and floki (FLOKI), which have since cumulatively become one of the industry’s biggest sectors.
