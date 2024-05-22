PlayIconNav
Finance

BitGo to Offer Custody Services for CoinDesk 20 Constituents

The broad crypto price gauge has seen about $5 billion in perpetual futures volume since launching in January.

By Stephen Alpher
AccessTimeIconMay 22, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
BitGo to offer custody services for CoinDesk 20 constituents (Pixabay)
BitGo to offer custody services for CoinDesk 20 constituents (Pixabay)
Institutional crypto custodian BitGo is collaborating with CoinDesk Indices to offer custody of the 20 crypto tokens that make up the underlying assets of the CoinDesk 20 Index.

"We have seen demand for accessing a turnkey broad-based digital asset solution," said Adam Sporn, Head of Prime Brokerage and U.S. Institutional Sales at BitGo, in a press release. "We’re excited to partner with CoinDesk Indices and provide our customer base with access to the top digital assets within the CoinDesk 20 Index, as investors seek to increase exposure to digital assets beyond Bitcoin."

    • A perpetual futures contract on the CoinDesk 20 offered by CoinDesk Indices parent Bullish has seen trading volume of roughly $5 billion since it was introduced alongside the gauge in January.


    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Stephen Alpher is CoinDesk's managing editor for Markets.

