Solana-Based Wallet Phantom Buys Web3 Specialist Bitski
The Bitski team will be joining Phantom to bring embedded wallets to Solana, simplifying the onboarding process for both users and developers, the firms said.
- Bitski’s embedded wallet tech allows onboarding by signing up with email.
- The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Phantom, the leading crypto wallet in the Solana ecosystem, has bought Web3-focused browser extension wallet Bitski, the companies said on Tuesday.
The Bitski team will be joining Phantom to bring embedded wallets to Solana, according to a press release. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The recent non-fungible token (NFT) boom, which Bitski enthusiastically supported, saw an expansion of the Web3 ecosystem towards mainstream users, and with it usability challenges particularly when using mobile devices. Embedded wallets solve some of the issues around adoption, said Phantom's head of growth David Wu.
“In the future, we think embedded wallets really make sense for decentralized applications, rather than being forced to build their own or use less trusted firms or experimental products,” said Wu in an interview. “With Bitski's expertise in embedded wallets, onboarding will be much easier. Instead of telling people to download a separate mobile app, and adopt a seed phrase, simply sign up with an email and get started immediately.”
Piggybacking on renewed interest in Solana, Phantom has seen its user base double over the past three months to 7 million monthly active users, Wu said. Early in 2022, Phantom raised $109 million at a $1.2 billion valuation.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.