PlayIconNav
BTC
$71,601.07+8.15%
ETH
$3,679.58+20.06%
BNB
$597.81+4.53%
SOL
$187.93+10.99%
XRP
$0.53902837+5.89%
DOGE
$0.16450043+10.45%
TON
$6.60+5.27%
ADA
$0.50579903+8.58%
AVAX
$40.32+13.50%
SHIB
$0.00002575+8.43%
WBTC
$70,445.88+6.51%
Ad
Countdown to Consensus
08
DAYS
11
HR
24
MIN
47
SEC
Finance

Gaming Token Gala Drops Amid Suspect $200M Transfer

Someone minted 5 billion GALA tokens and then sold them on decentralized exchange Uniswap.

By Danny Nelson
AccessTimeIconMay 20, 2024 at 9:13 p.m. UTC
Updated May 20, 2024 at 9:16 p.m. UTC
(Alpha Rad/Unsplash)
(Alpha Rad/Unsplash)
10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global event for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

The native token of crypto gaming project Gala Games (GALA) fell sharply Monday amid fears of a major transfer of over $200 million worth of GALA tokens that traders feared was a hack.

On Monday, an unknown party minted 5 billion Gala tokens and proceeded to sell them on decentralized exchange Uniswap, according to blockchain explorers.

VolumeMuteUnmute

'Sky Is the Limit' for Bitcoin: Expert

  • Digital Assets Are 'More Sensitive' to Interest Rate Hikes: Expert
    13:37
    Digital Assets Are 'More Sensitive' to Interest Rate Hikes: Expert
  • Could Solana's SOL Hit $200 by Month End?
    00:43
    Could Solana's SOL Hit $200 by Month End?
  • Genesis Set to Return $3B to Creditors; Craig Wright Lied to UK Court 'Extensively': Judge
    01:58
    Genesis Set to Return $3B to Creditors; Craig Wright Lied to UK Court 'Extensively': Judge
  • Metaverse Lets Users 'Defy Gravity': VBG Founder
    00:56
    Metaverse Lets Users 'Defy Gravity': VBG Founder

    • Gala Games representatives had not previously announced the activity nor did they offer a quick explanation in the project's Discord server, spurring fears that the mass mint and sell was a hack.

    GALA's price sank as low as $0.039 in the aftermath, down 19% from the day's high set just over an hour earlier.

    Edited by Nick Baker.

    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Danny Nelson
    Danny Nelson

    Danny is CoinDesk's Managing Editor for Data & Tokens. He owns BTC, ETH and SOL.

    Follow @realDannyNelson on Twitter

    Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

    Read more about
    Gala