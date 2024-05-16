Coinbase Shares Sink 9% on Report CME to Consider Listing Spot Bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies were up on the day. The CoinDesk 20 Index , which tracks 20 of the largest digital tokens by market capitalization, is 0.91% higher over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin (BTC) was up by half a percent as it continued to profit from Wednesday’s better-than-expected inflation report . COIN is up 29% year-to-date as crypto prices have rallied since the beginning of the year.