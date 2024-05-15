Hyperion Decimus' Newest Fund to Leverage CoinDesk Indices' Bitcoin and Ether Trend Indicators
Aimed at institutional investors, the fund will seek to profit off uptrends in crypto markets while sidestepping the drawdowns.
Digital asset manager Hyperion Decimus today is launching the HD CoinDesk Acheilus Fund which will use a combination of quantitative and macroeconomic signals to shift between crypto tokens and cash.
Among those signals will be CoinDesk Indices' proprietary Bitcoin Trend Indicator (BTI) and Ether Trend Indicator (ETI), Hyperion said in a press release.
"Institutional investors are now seeking alpha opportunities that can only be realized through systematic risk-managed strategies," said Chris Sullivan, co-founder and portfolio manager for the company. "The shift towards active management in digital assets is happening quickly, and we are uniquely positioned to deliver a disciplined, outcome-driven cryptocurrency investment strategy."
"The HD CoinDesk Acheilus Fund is poised to attract institutional investors seeking alpha in the digital asset markets but also meeting their desire for capital protection," said Alan Campbell, president of CoinDesk Indices, the corporate sibling of this news organization.
