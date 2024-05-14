Coinbase Reports System-Wide Outage
The crypto exchange's website is currently unavailable and responds with a 503 error.
- Coinbase is currently battling a major outage that began at 4:15 AM UTC.
- The exchange’s X account said it is investigating the outage, and users' funds are safe.
Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is currently offline as the exchange battles a major outage.
Currently, the exchange's website shows a "503 Service Temporarily Unavailable" message.
The exchange said in a post on X that it is investigating the issue and working on a solution. “Your funds are safe,” it posted.
A spokesperson for Coinbase said that the company didn’t have anything else to add aside from the X post.
The price of bitcoin (BTC) appears to be unaffected by the issue and is currently trading above $62,500, according to CoinDesk Indices data, up over 2.7%.
