Finance

Coinbase Reports System-Wide Outage

The crypto exchange's website is currently unavailable and responds with a 503 error.

By Sam Reynolds
AccessTimeIconMay 14, 2024 at 5:33 a.m. UTC
Updated May 14, 2024 at 7:39 a.m. UTC
Coinbase. (Alpha Photo/Flickr)
Coinbase. (Alpha Photo/Flickr)
  • Coinbase is currently battling a major outage that began at 4:15 AM UTC.
  • The exchange’s X account said it is investigating the outage, and users' funds are safe.
    • Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is currently offline as the exchange battles a major outage.

    Currently, the exchange's website shows a "503 Service Temporarily Unavailable" message.

    The exchange said in a post on X that it is investigating the issue and working on a solution. “Your funds are safe,” it posted.

    A spokesperson for Coinbase said that the company didn’t have anything else to add aside from the X post.

    The price of bitcoin (BTC) appears to be unaffected by the issue and is currently trading above $62,500, according to CoinDesk Indices data, up over 2.7%.

    Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

