Finance

Wolverine-Themed Meme Coins Flood Market Following RoaringKitty's Cryptic Post

The Wolverine-themed tokens are not the only ones to have been issued on pump.fun.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconMay 13, 2024 at 4:03 p.m. UTC
Updated May 13, 2024 at 4:06 p.m. UTC
Wolverine (Jack O'Rourke/Unsplash)
Wolverine (Jack O'Rourke/Unsplash)
  • The Wolverine meme coins were minted immediately after TheRoaringKitty posted a video including the X-Men character.
  • Several tokens have also been issued relating to GameStop and Melvin Capital.
VolumeMuteUnmute

    • Wolverine-related meme coins flooded several blockchains after TheRoaringKitty, the personality behind the Gamestop meme stock frenzy, posted a video of the X-Men character on the X social-media platform.

    More than 30 new tokens went live on pump.fun following the tweet, with others also being launched on Ethereum and Solana, according to Dextools.

    TheRoaringKitty, whose real name is Keith Gill, returned to social media after a three-year absence on Monday, posting a meme that alludes to gaining focus, which led to a widespread rally in meme stocks and volatile weekly open for the Gamestop stock (GME) as well as several cat-related meme coins.

    Meme coins have been a key component of the recent cryptocurrency bull market following the success of dogwifhat (WIF) and bonk (BONK). Many of the tokens have surged to more than $1 billion in market cap as investors attempt to find the next dogecoin (DOGE) or pepe (PEPE).

    A number of the newly-minted meme coins faced sharp declines shortly after launch as bad actors drain liquidity to capitalize on the meme coin hype.

    TheRoaringKitty's return potentially brings a new narrative to meme coin trading. The immediate rise in X-Men characters and meme coins related to Gamestop and Melvin Capital, the hedge fund that got squeezed out of a GME short three years ago, demonstrates a clear crossover from TheRoaringKitty's traditional finance following and crypto meme coins.

    Edited by Sheldon Reback.

    Oliver Knight
    Oliver Knight

    Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

