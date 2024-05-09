Bitcoin
$63,045.01+3.09%
Ethereum
$3,035.72+2.13%
Binance Coin
$596.88+1.49%
Solana
$152.86+7.51%
XRP
$0.52091090+0.70%
Toncoin
$6.42+11.40%
Dogecoin
$0.15212131+6.27%
Cardano
$0.46362956+2.50%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002348+4.23%
Avalanche
$35.09+3.15%
Tron
$0.12629387+2.77%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$63,043.54+3.17%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Countdown to ConsensusThe largest event covering all sides of crypto & Web3
19
DAYS
11
HR
54
MIN
23
SEC
Finance

Sexual Misconduct Allegations Lead Founder of Ethereum Layer-2 Chain 'Eclipse' to Step Back

Neel Somani, founder of Ethereum scaling chain Eclipse, said multiple sexual misconduct allegations circulating against him on X were "false."

By Sam Kessler
AccessTimeIconMay 9, 2024 at 10:10 p.m. UTC
Updated May 9, 2024 at 10:33 p.m. UTC
Eclipse founder Neel Somani has stepped back as a "public face" for the company amid sexual misconduct allegations. (Andrew Gonzalez Photography
Eclipse founder Neel Somani has stepped back as a "public face" for the company amid sexual misconduct allegations. (Andrew Gonzalez Photography
10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

Neel Somani, the founder and CEO of Ethereum scaling company Eclipse, said on Thursday that he would be stepping back from his role as a "public face" for the company in response to a recent slate of sexual misconduct allegations.

"Serious allegations have been made against me on Twitter in the last week," Somani said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "These allegations are false, but serious allegations about sexual misconduct warrant a serious and thoughtful response."

VolumeMuteUnmute

Wormhole’s W Token Has a 999% Weekly Return; Why VanEck Is Bullish on Ethereum Layer 2s

  • Crypto Is 'Waking Up' to Real World Assets: Securitize CEO
    14:25
    Crypto Is 'Waking Up' to Real World Assets: Securitize CEO
  • Bringing Real World Assets on Chain Makes Them 'More Productive,' Securitize CEO Says
    00:57
    Bringing Real World Assets on Chain Makes Them 'More Productive,' Securitize CEO Says
  • What Does State Inquiry Mean for Ethereum?
    05:25
    What Does State Inquiry Mean for Ethereum?
  • Solana Passes Ethereum on DEX Volume
    01:15
    Solana Passes Ethereum on DEX Volume

    • "I'll be temporarily reducing my role as a public face for Eclipse," he wrote. "The senior leaders at Eclipse are well equipped to take on these responsibilities and this will allow these conversations to unfold and the truth to emerge about these allegations."

    Somani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Eclipse posted a separate statement to its official X account, saying it "remains committed to maintaining the highest personal and professional standards, including gender equality and fair treatment."

    "The team takes allegations against our CEO, Neel Somani, seriously and believes in the importance of truth," the company wrote.

    Eclipse is a layer-2 blockchain scaling project on Ethereum. In March, the firm disclosed that it raised $50 million in a Series A funding round co-led by Placeholder and Hack VC, bringing the total amount raised by the company to $65 million.

    Edited by Nick Baker.

    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Sam Kessler
    Sam Kessler

    Sam is CoinDesk's deputy managing editor for tech and protocols. He reports on decentralized technology, infrastructure and governance. He owns ETH and BTC.

    Follow @skesslr on Twitter

    Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.