Ledn First-Quarter Loans Top Record $690M as Lending Market Snaps Back

The vast majority, more than 84%, was directed to institutions, with demand ballooning after the approval of spot bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S. in January as several hundred million dollars worth of loans was issued to ETF market makers, Ledn said in a press release. In fourth-quarter 2023, the firm issued $140.3 million of loans, 90% of which went to institutional borrowers.