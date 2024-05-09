Grayscale Parent Digital Currency Group Reports $229M Revenue for Q1

In a letter to shareholders on Tuesday, the firm said Grayscale accounted for $156 million of its first quarter revenue. Thanks to sharp rises in the price of bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH), that amount was about flat from the previous quarter despite heavy redemptions and a reduced management fee following the conversion of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) to an ETF.. “While Grayscale expected outflows alongside increased competition under the ETF wrapper, Q1 revenue attributable to GBTC nevertheless exceeded our expectations,” the company said.