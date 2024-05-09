Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Misses Q1 Revenue Expectation On Operational Challenges
The shares of the miner dipped about 1.5% in after hours trading on Thursday afternoon.
Marathon Digital (MARA), one of the largest bitcoin miners, missed consensus first-quarter revenue expectations due to operational challenges it faced during the quarter.
The company mined just 2,811 bitcoin during the year's first three months, down 34% from the previous quarter.
"Bitcoin production, and therefore revenues, generated during the quarter was negatively impacted by unexpected equipment failures, transmission line maintenance, and higher than anticipated weather-related curtailments at Garden City and other sites during the quarter," the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Marathon reported first quarter earnings per share of $1.26, at first glance easily topping Wall Street estimates of $0.02, but not comparable to forecasts as the company adopted newly-approved FASB fair value accounting rules. The mark-to-market adjustment was a very favorable one given the big run higher in bitcoin prices.
The miner is sticking to its 2024 guidance of ramping up to 50 exahash per second (EH/s) and sees additional growth in 2025.
Marathon's stock fell roughly 1.5% in post-market trading on Thursday. Shares have declined 26% this year while peer Riot Platforms (RIOT) has seen its stock price fall 40%.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.