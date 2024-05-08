Bitcoin
Finance

Crypto Trading Firm Wintermute to Provide Liquidity for Hong Kong Bitcoin and Ether ETFs

The market maker will provide liquidity for OSL Digital Securities and Haskey HK Exchange, both of which are sub-custodians of platforms facilitating the operation of the bitcoin and ether ETFs in Hong Kong.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconMay 8, 2024 at 1:00 a.m. UTC
Wintermute CEO Evgeny Gaevoy (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)
  • Crypto trading firm Wintermute will provide liquidity for the Hong Kong-listed spot bitcoin and ether ETFs, the company announced.
  • The London-based company said it wants to play a bigger part in the Asian market, hence the partnership.
    • Looking to strengthen its market share in the Asia region, Wintermute will be a liquidity provider to the recently launched Hong Kong-listed spot bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds, the company announced Wednesday.

    The London-based firm is partnering with OSL Digital Securities and HashKey HK Exchange, both of which are sub-custodians of virtual asset trading platforms facilitating the operation of the ETFs, according to the statement.

    “Crypto ETFs provide a means for investors at all levels to enter into the world of digital assets through a regulated and government-endorsed investment vehicle," said Wintermute CEO Evgeny Gaevoy. "[They] play a key role in bringing the next wave of investors into the crypto space, both institutional and retail … Increasing access to digital assets will play a critical function in further accelerating growth, and Wintermute is excited to play a key role in that process.”

    The market maker will help both OSL and HashKey with the buying, selling and delivery of the underlying assets of the ETFs, in this case bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH), to allow for a seamless creation and redemption process.

    The partnership is part of a broader expansion to the Asian market, the company said. “Hong Kong has established itself as a leading advocate for crypto in the APAC region, and we are hopeful that other countries will follow their lead in the near future,” Gaevoy said.

    The three Hong Kong-listed bitcoin ETFs, which went live on April 29, have so far seen a slow start compared to their counterparts in the U.S. As of the close on Monday they had accumulated just shy of 4,400 bitcoins or roughly $276 million in assets under management.

    Edited by Stephen Alpher.

    Helene Braun
    Helene Braun

    Helene is a New York-based reporter covering Wall Street, the rise of the spot bitcoin ETFs and crypto exchanges. She is also the co-host of CoinDesk's Markets Daily show. Helene is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News, YahooFinance and Nasdaq TradeTalks. She holds BTC and ETH.

    Follow @HeleneBraunn on Twitter

