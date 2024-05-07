Bitcoin
$63,732.53-1.00%
Ethereum
$3,078.92-2.94%
Binance Coin
$588.74-1.11%
Solana
$155.49+4.76%
XRP
$0.53828671+0.36%
Dogecoin
$0.15652868-4.47%
Toncoin
$5.86-3.78%
Cardano
$0.44979504-3.49%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002377-4.62%
Avalanche
$36.69-3.83%
Tron
$0.11958136-1.75%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$63,657.57-1.15%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Countdown to ConsensusThe largest and longest running event that covers all sides of crypto and Web3
22
DAYS
04
HR
04
MIN
37
SEC
Finance

Poloniex Hacker Sends $3.3M Worth of Ether to Tornado Cash

The hacked funds had previously been dormant for 178 days.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconMay 7, 2024 at 5:51 a.m. UTC
Updated May 7, 2024 at 5:54 a.m. UTC
Poloniex hacker sends ETH to Tornado Cash (Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash)
Poloniex hacker sends ETH to Tornado Cash (Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash)
10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now
  • The hacker sent 11 batches of 100 ether to Tornado Cash over a two-hour period.
  • The wallet also sent $32 million worth of bitcoin to an unlabelled wallet last week.
VolumeMuteUnmute

Over $67M in Crypto Lost to Hacks and Exploits in February: Immunefi Report

  • Running With Crypto: 5 Questions With TRM Labs' Ari Redbord
    00:59
    Running With Crypto: 5 Questions With TRM Labs' Ari Redbord
  • Hacks Involving North Korea Are 'Even Greater Problem': Legal Experts
    09:43
    Hacks Involving North Korea Are 'Even Greater Problem': Legal Experts
  • Breaking Down the State of Hacking in 2024
    02:01
    Breaking Down the State of Hacking in 2024
  • Crypto Hack Volumes Fell by More Than 50% in 2023: TRM Labs
    00:59
    Crypto Hack Volumes Fell by More Than 50% in 2023: TRM Labs

    • A hacker that stole $125 million from Poloniex's hot wallets in November has sent 1,100 ether (ETH) to sanctioned coin mixer Tornado Cash, according to blockchain data.

    The ether, worth roughly $3.3 million, was sent to Tornado Cash in 100 ETH batches on Tuesday, having been dormant for 178 days.

    The Poloniex hacker also sent 501 bitcoin (BTC) worth $32 million to an unlabelled wallet on April 30. It still holds a total of $181 million worth of crypto across various blockchains, Arkham data shows.

    Tornado Cash is a protocol that allows users to obfuscate crypto tokens by mixing assets across multiple wallets over a prolonged period of time. It was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department in 2022 shortly after it was used by North Korean hacking group Lazarus, which attempted to hide funds secured from the $625 million Axie Infinity exploit.

    Blockchain security firm Elliptic said in March that Lazarus Group used Tornado Cash to launder $12 million from the Heco Bridge hack, which occurred shortly after the Poloniex Hack.

    Edited by Parikshit Mishra.



    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Oliver Knight
    Oliver Knight

    Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

    Follow @OKnightCrypto on Twitter

    Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.