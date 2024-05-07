Indonesian Authorities Bust Synthetic Marijuana Lab Supported by Crypto
The syndicate had been operating for six months before being apprehended last week.
Indonesian police took down a lab making fake marijuana in an upscale area of Sentul, Bogor Regency, West Java, last week.
Deputy Chief of the Jakarta Metropolitan Police, Brigadier General Suyudi Ario Seto, revealed that the main ingredients came from China and were paid for with cryptocurrency. It is unclear how much raw material had been bought using crypto.
“These ingredients are from China. They paid with crypto,” said Suyudi during a press conference last Thursday, as reported by Kumparan. He added that the drug, known as PINACA, is usually made abroad and shipped to Indonesia, but now they’re making it locally.
The lab produced MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic chemical similar to weed, which is classified as a serious drug according to Health Ministry Regulation No. 30 of 2023.
The syndicate had been operating for six months and involved five suspects: two makers, one warehouse keeper, a seller, and an investor. They face serious charges under various sections of Law No. 35 of 2009 concerning Narcotics, with a maximum punishment of death.
