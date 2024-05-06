Crypto Now Has a 'Neighborhood Watch' to Guard Against Hacks

Bone is the executive director of Crypto ISAC, the industry's first information-sharing and analysis center , essentially a hub for cybersecurity analysis. A leader in cybersecurity and cryptography for more than 25 years, she was the CEO of medical security research firm MedSec, where her work (in partnership with a short-selling hedge fund) led directly to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalling half a million pacemakers that were susceptible to hacking. The devices' manufacturer, Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical ), later issued a firmware update to patch the security holes.