Full Transcript: Why MoonPay and PayPal Partnered to Expand Crypto Adoption in the U.S.

Ivan Soto-Wright: Yeah, I mean, we're in constant contact with pretty much everyone in this industry. We're always thinking on behalf of our users, how do we provide a better experience? Some banks have updated their policies, some banks haven't. So it just comes down to their appetite. Kind of similar to what you're seeing in the ETF world. There's obviously some players that have decided to not participate full stop. There's others that are really leaning into it like BlackRock. So I think a very similar thing has taken place with banks and their...willingness to work inside this industry. I think for them, the challenge is there are some risks when it comes to cryptocurrency. When you deliver cryptocurrency over a blockchain, it's final. So there's no way to reverse that transaction. And so you do have a potential increased risk for fraud. A lot of the work that we do at MoonPay is to really build the best fraud models to determine should we accept or reject this particular customer and try to de -risk that as much as possible. So we try to do our part. Because we do think this technology is the future and we think that over time that appetite will change. We think that more banks will recognize that this is an important industry to be part of and we'll need tooling like MoonPay.