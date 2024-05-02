MoonPay Users Can Now Buy Crypto Via PayPal
The partnership means MoonPay users in the U.S. can seamlessly buy crypto with PayPal through wallet transfer, bank transfer, and debit card transactions, according to a press release.
Cryptocurrency buying app MoonPay has partnered with fintech giant PayPal (PYPL), the companies said on Thursday. The partnership means MoonPay users in the U.S. can seamlessly buy crypto with PayPal through wallet transfer, bank transfer, and debit card transactions, according to a press release.
Buying and trading crypto is an ongoing project, which, has not been facilitated by the high street banks of this world.
PayPal has over 426 million active accounts globally; MoonPay, which is focused on crypto, is no slouch, with over 15 million users.
MoonPay co-founder and CEO Ivan Soto-Wright called the partnering “symbiotic” because users of his app increase their reach and have a new flexible payment option, while PayPal’s limited range of major cryptocurrencies on offer is now extended to the full gamut of popular tokens.
Soto-Wright pointed out the partnership is not a single integration of the type the fintech giant has been exploring with the likes of Web3 wallet MetaMask, but rather PayPal coming embedded inside MoonPay’s infrastructure.
We are the first company to do this with PayPal, and it was a long process to get them comfortable,” Soto-Wright said in an interview. “We process billions of dollars on debit and credit cards in terms of cryptocurrency, and we think this is going to be a big step up for us in terms of helping us reach more customers, people that may have had their card declined from one of their banks. Nobody’s fault; it’s just the banks; banks sometimes reject crypto companies.”
