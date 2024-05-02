Jack Dorsey's Block Adding More Bitcoin to Balance Sheet, Presents Road Map for Others
The company announced the news alongside its first quarter earnings report on Thursday afternoon.
Payments firm Block (SQ) has begun a dollar cost averaging (DCA) program to add to its already sizable bitcoin (BTC) stack.
Led by CEO Jack Dorsey, the company in April began using 10% of its monthly bitcoin-related gross profit to buy additional bitcoin, with plans to do this each month for the remainder of 2024.
For perspective, Block had $80 million in bitcoin gross profit in the first quarter, according to its earnings results. Were that level of profit to continue through the rest of the year, the company under this program would add another $24 million worth of bitcoin to its balance sheet.
Block already has substantial bitcoin holdings, having purchased 4,709 bitcoins in October 2020 and another 3,318 tokens in early 2021. At today's price of about $59,000, that bitcoin is now worth roughly $4.7 billion.
Alongside that news, the company also released its Bitcoin Blueprint For Corporate Balance Sheets, in which it describes the process through which it is able to acquire large amounts of the crypto without unduly moving the market, and how it custodies, insures and accounts for the holdings.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.