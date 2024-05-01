Federal Reserve Holds Policy Steady, Says Progress on Inflation Has Stalled

Markets came into 2024 expecting a long series of rate cuts from the U.S. central bank, but those hopes have been whittled down sharply over the past few weeks as the economy continues to show strength and inflation has actually risen a bit in the year's first four months. According the CME FedWatch tool, markets (prior to today's Fed decision) were pricing in a nearly 25% chance of zero rate cuts this year. One month ago, there was just a 1% chance of no Fed easing in 2024.