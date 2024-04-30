Bitcoin
Finance

Paradigm Special Counsel Has Left the Crypto-Focused VC Firm

Rodrigo Seira has rejoined Cooley LLP, the law firm where he worked previously, according to his LinkedIn profile.

By Will Canny, Ian Allison
Apr 30, 2024 at 3:32 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 30, 2024 at 3:34 p.m. UTC
Paradigm co-founder Fred Ehrsam (Brady Dale/CoinDesk)
Paradigm co-founder Fred Ehrsam (Brady Dale/CoinDesk)
  • Rodrigo Seira, special counsel at Paradigm, has departed the cryptocurrency-focused venture capital firm to rejoin Cooley LLP.
  • Seira was also a founding member of DLX Law, a blockchain and crypto-focused boutique.
    • Rodrigo Seira, special counsel at Paradigm, has departed the cryptocurrency-focused venture capital firm, according to his LinkedIn profile and a person familiar with the situation, to rejoin Cooley LLP, the law firm where he worked previously.

    Prior to joining Paradigm, Harvard Law School graduate Seira was outside counsel to crypto investors and entrepreneurs at Cooley. Seira was also a founding member of DLX Law, a blockchain and crypto-focused boutique.

    During his 2 1/2 years at Paradigm, Seira helped create the firm's Policy Lab to advance crypto innovation and lawmaking in the U.S. Paradigm’s Policy Lab aimed to bring together academics, policy experts, lawyers and technologists to do research on policy issues facing crypto, according to a blog post by the firm.

    Last month, Paradigm was reportedly looking to raise between $750 and $850 million for a new fund.

    Paradigm did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Edited by Nick Baker.

    Will Canny

    Ian Allison
