Crypto for Advisors: The Professionalization of Crypto

This is great news for advisors. Not only does it mean broader access to an array of digital assets for clients, but it also means advisors can now build out a new offering in their business, serving clients by giving them what they’re looking for and capturing more assets under management (AUM) along the way. Firms that are equipped with access solutions are set up to thrive. As we’ve clearly seen with the bitcoin ETFs , investor demand for exposure to crypto is palpable, and it’s starting to open the door to the broader world of digital assets for advisors. However, there are a lot of digital assets out there to learn about, and cryptocurrencies are still only estimated at a recommended 1-6% allocation in a portfolio. When you’re managing a book of business that’s 95% traditional market funds, how are you supposed to learn about every coin or every top-mover in a market that moves 24/7?