Crypto Custody Firm Fireblocks Now Offers DeFi Threat Detection for Institutions

“We’ve mapped out the user journey of a DeFi and Web3 trader,” Madar said in an interview. “Usually, it starts when you scan with your phone and connect to a dApp and are asked to start signing transactions. We put mitigations and detection mechanisms throughout this journey. For instance, we scan the transaction, we scan the counterparty, we try to make sense of the contract, and also offer transaction simulation, essentially giving you the bottom line of what you should be expecting.”