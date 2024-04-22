Bitcoin
$66,088.41+1.83%
Ethereum
$3,220.81+1.86%
Binance Coin
$605.41+4.25%
Solana
$154.60+2.84%
XRP
$0.53417021+1.07%
Dogecoin
$0.16110887-0.51%
Toncoin
$6.14-1.26%
Cardano
$0.51194686+2.28%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002729+1.52%
Avalanche
$39.62+5.48%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$66,205.33+1.48%
Polkadot
$7.58+5.86%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Countdown to Consensus 2024The largest and longest running event that covers all sides of Crypto and Web 3
37
DAYS
01
HR
24
MIN
11
SEC
Finance

Bitcoin Miners May Shift Focus to AI After Halving, CoinShares Says

Miners will be faced with substantial cost increases as a result of the halving, with electricity and bitcoin production costs almost doubling, the report said.

By Will Canny
AccessTimeIconApr 22, 2024 at 7:54 a.m. UTC
Updated Apr 22, 2024 at 7:58 a.m. UTC
(Hitesh Choudhary/Unsplash)
AI (Hitesh Choudhary/Unsplash)
10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now
  • Bitcoin miners may shift towards AI due to the potential for higher revenue, CoinShares said.
  • The average bitcoin production cost post-halving is about $53,000.
  • Some miners are actively managing financial liabilities and are using excess cash to pay down debt, the report said.
VolumeMuteUnmute

Bitcoin Halving: We Answer Your Questions

  • Why Bitcoin May Fall to $52K
    14:59
    Why Bitcoin May Fall to $52K
  • Why Bitcoin May Fall to $52K
    14:59
    Why Bitcoin May Fall to $52K
  • What's the Biggest Misconception People Have About Bitcoin Mining?
    00:39
    What's the Biggest Misconception People Have About Bitcoin Mining?
  • Will the Next Bitcoin Halving Be a Sell-the-News Event?
    01:00
    Will the Next Bitcoin Halving Be a Sell-the-News Event?

    • Crypto miners may shift towards artificial intelligence (AI) in energy-secure locations following the bitcoin (BTC) halving due to the potential for higher revenue, CoinShares (CS) said in a report on Friday.

    The quadrennial halving, which slows the rate of growth in bitcoin supply by 50%, occurred on Friday evening.

    Coinshares notes that mining companies like BitDigital (BTBT), Hive (HIVE) and Hut 8 (HUT) are already generating income from AI. At the same time, TeraWulf (WULF) and Core Scientific (CORZ) have existing AI operations or plans to grow in the space.

    “This trend suggests that bitcoin mining may increasingly move to stranded energy sites while investment in AI grows at more stable locations, authors led by James Butterfill wrote.

    The miners will be faced with substantial cost increases as a result of the halving, with electricity and overall production costs almost doubling, the report said. Mining companies can try to mitigate these higher costs by optimizing energy costs, increasing mining efficiency and buying better-priced hardware.

    “The weighted average cash cost of production in Q4 was approximately $29,500; post-halving, it is projected to be about $53,000,” the authors wrote. The average electricity cost of production in the fourth quarter was about $16,300 per bitcoin, which is expected to increase to around $34,900 post the halving.

    The hashrate could rise to 700 exahash by 2025, according to the asset manager’s forecasts, but may drop by 10% after the halving as miners turn off unprofitable machines. Hash prices are expected to fall after the event to $53/ph/day.

    Hashrate refers to the total combined computational power that is used to mine and process transactions on a proof-of-work blockchain.

    CoinShares notes that the miners are actively managing financial liabilities, and some are using excess cash to pay down debt.

    Read more: Bitcoin Miners Are Better Positioned for the Halving This Time Round: Benchmark

    Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Author placeholder image
    Will Canny

    Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

    Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.