DeFi’s Path to Mass Adoption Goes Through Fintech Firms, Centralized Exchanges, Morpho Labs Chief Says

“TradFi has very little interest in moving to DeFi, to be frank, just because they have such an unfair advantage with their current infrastructure,” Frambot said in an interview. “However, fintechs don't have their own financial infrastructure, they have to go through all the fees of the TradFi guys. But they have distribution, they have adoption. So if they start owning their own infrastructure by building on top of layer-2s and immutable DeFi, then they can start generating more profits from it, gain efficiency and limit their operating costs.”