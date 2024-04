Crypto for Advisors: Bitcoin’s Supply Reduction

Miners, however, may not sell all their new coins. Research from CoinShares suggests that the average cost of mining a bitcoin after the halving will be around $40,000, depending on many variables. So, miners whose operational costs are less than the current market rate may choose to hold their coin and not bring it to market. However, this was always the case. You have some miners that sell all the rewarded BTC when they get it (either to take profit, cover operational costs or for capital investment) and others who hold excess Bitcoin in the expectation of price appreciation.