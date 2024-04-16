OKX 'OG' Execs Tim Byun and Wei Lan Leave Crypto Exchange
Byun, who spent two years as CEO of Okcoin, had built out a global government relations role; Wei Lan was head of product for the exchange.
- Tim Byun was CEO of U.S. arm Okcoin between 2018 and 2020, and later became head of global government relations at OKX.
- Wei Lan was head of product and ran the trading desk at the second-largest exchange by volume, according to a person familiar with the setup.
Long-term senior OKX executives Tim Byun, who was in charge of global government relations at the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, and Head of Product Wei Lan have both recently left the company, according to people familiar with he matter.
For two years, between 2018 and 2020, Byun held the position of CEO at Okcoin, the exchange's U.S. subsidiary, before taking up the government relations role.
Wei Lan oversaw much of the trading desk activity at OKX, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The exchange group is in the process of consolidating its parts under the single OKX brand, shifting away from having a separate U.S. brand. Other recent departures include OKX Global Compliance Chief Patrick Donegan, who left in January after just six months.
OKX declined to comment. Byun and Lan did not respond to requests for comment.
