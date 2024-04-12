Bitcoin
$70,746.37+0.95%
Ethereum
$3,518.56-0.35%
Binance Coin
$619.07+4.10%
Solana
$171.69+0.51%
XRP
$0.60556230-0.91%
Dogecoin
$0.19774459+1.64%
Toncoin
$7.24-1.32%
Cardano
$0.57757570-0.88%
Avalanche
$45.61-0.79%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002732-0.51%
Bitcoin Cash
$597.27-1.65%
Polkadot
$8.36+1.16%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Finance

TON Foundation Teams Up With HashKey to Drive Crypto On-Ramping in Telegram

HashKey and the Foundation are focussing their partnership on Hong Kong in the first phase

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconApr 12, 2024 at 9:35 a.m. UTC
Updated Apr 12, 2024 at 9:37 a.m. UTC
Telegram app (Christian Wiediger/Unsplash)

Telegram app (Christian Wiediger/Unsplash)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now
  • TON started life as a project by Telegram but was picked up by members of its community after the messaging app abandoned it due to legal action from the SEC.
  • Native token Toncoin was largely unmoved immediately following the announcement.
VolumeMuteUnmute

Avenged Sevenfold Lead Vocalist on Why Artists Should 'Never' Sign With a Major Label

  • Music Should Not Be a 'Commodity': Avenged Sevenfold Lead Vocalist
    00:53
    Music Should Not Be a 'Commodity': Avenged Sevenfold Lead Vocalist
  • Uniswap's UNI Down Almost 20% After SEC's Wells Notice
    01:02
    Uniswap's UNI Down Almost 20% After SEC's Wells Notice
  • Uniswap Receives Wells Notice From the SEC; State of Crypto Regulation in Dubai
    02:22
    Uniswap Receives Wells Notice From the SEC; State of Crypto Regulation in Dubai
  • p0x Labs Co-Founder on Developer Adoption of AI
    01:43
    p0x Labs Co-Founder on Developer Adoption of AI

    • The stewards of the TON ecosystem have formed a partnership with HashKey Group, the parent company of the Hong Kong-licensed crypto exchange of the same name.

    One of the aims of the partnership is to increase provision for on- and off-ramping of crypto and fiat to Asia-Pacific users of the wallet service in messaging app Telegram.

    The TON blockchain started life as an in-house project by Telegram in 2018 but was abandoned two years later following legal action from the SEC. Members of the community then formed the TON Foundation to continue its development, with Telegram's endorsement.

    HashKey and the Foundation are focussing their partnership on Hong Kong in the first phase but say they will expand to other APAC markets should their initial efforts prove a success, according to an emailed announcement on Friday.

    TON's native token, Toncoin climbed around 1.7% in the hour following the announcement, down nearly 4% in the last 24 hours. For comparison, the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20), which shows a weighted measurement of the digital asset market, has declined around 1.3% in the same timeframe.

    Read More: HashKey’s Crypto Exchange Goes Live After Winning License in Bermuda

    Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Jamie Crawley
    Jamie Crawley

    Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

    Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

    Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.