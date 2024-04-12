TON Foundation Teams Up With HashKey to Drive Crypto On-Ramping in Telegram
HashKey and the Foundation are focussing their partnership on Hong Kong in the first phase
- TON started life as a project by Telegram but was picked up by members of its community after the messaging app abandoned it due to legal action from the SEC.
- Native token Toncoin was largely unmoved immediately following the announcement.
The stewards of the TON ecosystem have formed a partnership with HashKey Group, the parent company of the Hong Kong-licensed crypto exchange of the same name.
One of the aims of the partnership is to increase provision for on- and off-ramping of crypto and fiat to Asia-Pacific users of the wallet service in messaging app Telegram.
The TON blockchain started life as an in-house project by Telegram in 2018 but was abandoned two years later following legal action from the SEC. Members of the community then formed the TON Foundation to continue its development, with Telegram's endorsement.
HashKey and the Foundation are focussing their partnership on Hong Kong in the first phase but say they will expand to other APAC markets should their initial efforts prove a success, according to an emailed announcement on Friday.
TON's native token, Toncoin climbed around 1.7% in the hour following the announcement, down nearly 4% in the last 24 hours. For comparison, the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20), which shows a weighted measurement of the digital asset market, has declined around 1.3% in the same timeframe.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.