Bitfinex Securities Introduces El Salvador’s First Tokenized Debt to Fund New Hilton Hotel

The token will be issued on the Liquid Network, a bitcoin sidechain.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconApr 11, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. UTC
El Salvador (Esaú González, Unsplash)

  • The issuance aims to raise $6.25 million and is offering a 10% coupon over 5 years.
  • The tokenized debt will be issued by Inversiones Laguardia S.A. de C.V.
    • Bitfinex Securities, El Salvador’s first registered and licensed digital asset provider, has said it is introducing a tokenized debt issue to construct and develop a Hampton by Hilton hotel complex at the country’s international airport.

    The token will be issued under the ticket HILSV and will be traded against the U.S. dollar and tether (USDT). HILSV will be issued on the Liquid Network, a bitcoin sidechain, according to a press release.

    The issuance comes as tokenization continues to ramp up, with new offerings cropping up every month, providing new tools for investors and traders. Debt tokenization is the process whereby traditional debt instruments, such as bonds or loans, are converted into digital tokens on blockchains.

    El Salvador became the first country to adopt bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender in 2021 and has continued to increase its bitcoin holdings since.

    The issuance aims to raise $6.25 million and is offering a 10% coupon over 5 years. There is a minimum investment of $1,000. The tokenized debt will be issued by Inversiones Laguardia S.A. de C.V.

    The construction project consists of 4,484 square meters across five levels with 80 rooms, including a swimming pool, restaurants and commercial spaces. Hilton Hotels has not endorsed any offering, is only a franchisor, and takes no responsibility, according to the press release.

    Bitfinex Securities launched in El Salvador at the start of 2024 as the nation’s first registered and licensed digital assets service provider.

    Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

    Lyllah Ledesma
    Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

    Follow @LedesmaLyllah on Twitter

    Read more about
    DebtEl Salvador