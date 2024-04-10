Bitcoin
$68,683.94-0.86%
Ethereum
$3,479.46-1.45%
Binance Coin
$592.71+2.26%
Solana
$167.84-2.75%
XRP
$0.60722629-2.32%
Dogecoin
$0.19200048+1.00%
Toncoin
$6.81+0.80%
Cardano
$0.57258512-5.51%
Avalanche
$46.43-2.08%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002770+0.14%
Bitcoin Cash
$612.45-10.81%
Polkadot
$8.28-6.79%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Finance

Staking Provider P2P Launches Staking-as-a-Business for Institutions

The platform also recently surpassed $7.4 billion in total value locked, or TVL.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconApr 10, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
(Shutterstock)

(Shutterstock)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

Staking provider P2P.org said it has gone live with its Staking-as-a-Business (SaaB) model for institutions. The offering aims to help platforms like exchanges, wallet providers and custodians add staking and decentralized finance (DeFi) services to their businesses to diversify avenues of growth.

The company said it currently has more than 1 million staked ether (ETH) and recently surpassed $7.4 billion in total value locked, or TVL.

VolumeMuteUnmute

Why Proof-of-Stake Works Like a 'Pawn Shop': 5 Questions With Nansen's Nik Polk

  • Staking Is 'Definitely a Positive' for the Spot Ether ETF Narrative, Analyst Says
    10:14
    Staking Is 'Definitely a Positive' for the Spot Ether ETF Narrative, Analyst Says
  • Tax Expert Breaks Down the Crypto Tax Basics for Beginners
    06:50
    Tax Expert Breaks Down the Crypto Tax Basics for Beginners
  • German Finance Heavyweights Develop Fully-Insured Crypto Staking Offering
    13:53
    German Finance Heavyweights Develop Fully-Insured Crypto Staking Offering
  • Seen at Consensus 2023: An Alpaca Steals the Spotlight
    01:58
    Seen at Consensus 2023: An Alpaca Steals the Spotlight

    • Staking allows cryptocurrency investors to put their holdings to work by earning passive income without needing to sell them. Institutional staking operates in the same manner but en masse. There are non-custodial and custodial staking providers.

    As well as staking infrastructure, the SaaB model will offer support services such as marketing, legal and sales support, a press release said.

    "This holistic support ensures a smooth transition for businesses venturing into staking & Defi services, guaranteeing a successful and profitable implementation,” said Artemiy Parshakov, head of product at P2P.org.

    P2P.org raised $23 million in funding last April from a trio of crypto industry heavyweights including Jump Crypto. Various other institutional-focused staking startups have come to fruition in the last year, such as Northstake, which raised $3 million from PreSeed Ventures.

    P2P.org is a validator for Ethereum and 30 other blockchains, according to the press release.

    Edited by Nick Baker.

    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Lyllah Ledesma
    Lyllah Ledesma

    Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

    Follow @LedesmaLyllah on Twitter

    Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

    Read more about
    Staking