Bitcoin
$67,680.27-1.83%
Ethereum
$3,322.74-2.75%
Binance Coin
$579.79-2.95%
Solana
$173.75-7.76%
XRP
$0.58603957-2.71%
Dogecoin
$0.17504618-5.91%
Cardano
$0.57470327-3.19%
Toncoin
$5.43+5.75%
Avalanche
$45.32-5.34%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002683-4.93%
Bitcoin Cash
$667.46+2.98%
Polkadot
$8.35-3.66%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Finance

DWS, Galaxy Digital List Exchange-Traded Commodities Offering BTC, ETH Exposure in Germany

The products, which track the performance of the two largest cryptocurrencies by market value, carry a fee of 0.35% and were listed on the Deutsche Boerse on Thursday.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconApr 5, 2024 at 3:51 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 5, 2024 at 3:53 p.m. UTC
Frankfurt, Germany (Sinan Erg/Unsplash)

Frankfurt, Germany (Sinan Erg/Unsplash)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now
  • DWS and Galaxy Digital have listed investment products tracking BTC and ETH on the Deutsche Boerse.
  • The two firms teamed up a year ago to develop crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) for listing in Europe.
VolumeMuteUnmute

Binance to Reenter Japan in August 2 Years After Regulator's Warning

  • FTX Bankruptcy Claims Deadline; UK Crypto, Stablecoin Rules Passed Into Law
    02:16
    FTX Bankruptcy Claims Deadline; UK Crypto, Stablecoin Rules Passed Into Law
  • US Sanctions Russian Darknet Marketplace Hydra
    06:29
    US Sanctions Russian Darknet Marketplace Hydra
  • The State of Crypto in South Africa
    07:10
    The State of Crypto in South Africa
  • Germany’s Central Bank Is Testing Blockchain-Based Alternatives to CBDCs
    05:10
    Germany’s Central Bank Is Testing Blockchain-Based Alternatives to CBDCs

    • Asset manager DWS (DWS) is offering exchange-traded commodities (ETCs) that provide exposure to bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) in Germany.

    The ETCs, which carry the Frankfurt-based company's Xtrackers branding, were developed in conjunction with digital asset financial services firm Galaxy Digital (GLXY). They were listed on the Deutsche Boerse on Thursday, according to a DWS statement.

    The products, the Xtrackers Galaxy Physical Bitcoin ETC and Xtrackers Galaxy Physical Ethereum ETC, track the performance of the two largest cryptocurrencies by market value and carry a fee of 0.35%. That's cheaper than rivals such as 21Shares Bitcoin ETP (ABTC), listed in Switzerland and Germany, which charges 1.49%, and Amsterdam-listed Jacobi FT Wilshire Bitcoin ETF (BCOIN) with 1.5%

    While spot crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) have been available in Europe for several years – CoinShares' Physical Bitcoin ETP, for example, was listed in 2021, and Zurich-based 21Shares says it introduced the world's first physically backed ETP in 2018 – they've come more into focus since the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved a bunch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for the world's biggest economy in January. The U.S. funds have attracted a net inflow of about $12 billion in less than three months, according to BitMEX Research.

    DWS, which has 896 billion euros ($970 billion) under management, and Galaxy Digital teamed up a year ago to develop exchange-traded products (ETPs) for listing in Europe. Leon Marshall, CEO of Galaxy's European operations, said in a conference appearance last month that such products would be available shortly.

    Read More: London Stock Exchange Will Start Market for Bitcoin and Ether ETNs May 28

    Edited by Sheldon Reback.


    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Jamie Crawley
    Jamie Crawley

    Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

    Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

    Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.