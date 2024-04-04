Credbull's First Crypto Fund Chases High Fixed Yields

The funds' high yield targets are partly a function of its on-chain structure, he explained. Doing everything on a blockchain cuts as much as 150 basis points in fees that would otherwise go to administrative costs. In private credit, small- and mid-sized businesses in need of financing get their money from specialized lenders instead of banks. These deals have grown into a $1.7 trillion market, according to Bloomberg , that rivals the banks and caters to tony investor types who are willing to lock their money for years in exchange for strong returns.