Binance Stops Support for Bitcoin NFTs Citing 'Streamlining' of Offered Products
Users have been prompted to withdraw Bitcoin NFTs from Binance by May 18.
- Trading volume for NFTs is at multi-year lows.
- Bitcoin NFTs caused widespread network congestion in December.
- Binance users will not be eligible for future Bitcoin NFT airdrops.
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will cease support for Bitcoin-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as it undergoes a process to "streamline" its product offerings.
"Users are advised to withdraw their Bitcoin NFTs from the Binance NFT Marketplace" before May 18, Binance wrote in a blog post.
It added that users will not be eligible for future airdrops related to NFTs hosted on the Bitcoin network.
Despite a resurgence at the tail end of last year, several metrics, including the amount of unique buyers and trading volume in USD have slumped to multi-year lows, data from non-fungible.com shows.
Bitcoin NFTs are generated through a method called inscriptions, which inscribes references to digital art into small Bitcoin-based transactions.
In December, Bitcoin NFTs caused widespread network congestion, something that "exposed a vulnerability" in the network, according to Luke Dashjr, a Bitcoin Core developer.
The interest in Bitcoin NFTs has since waned. Still, investment continues to pour into the sector, with Bitcoin Ordinals wallet Oyl raising $3 million last month from the likes of Arthur Hayes and and BRC-20 creator Domo.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.