Activity Is Beginning to Accelerate in the Bitcoin NFT Space: Franklin Templeton
Bitcoin Ordinal collections are beginning to dominate the NFT market, the report said.
- The Bitcoin network has seen a resurgence in innovation and development in the past year, Franklin Templeton said.
- Bitcoin NFTs called Ordinals have seen a surge in trading volume, the report noted.
- Ordinal collections are starting to dominate the NFT market.
Bitcoin innovation and development has seen a “renaissance” in activity in the last year,
Franklin Templeton Digital Assets said in an April report.
This innovation has been driven mainly by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) called Ordinals, new token standards such as BRC-20 and Runes, Bitcoin layer 2s and other Bitcoin decentralized finance (DeFi) primitives, the report said.
“This activity is starting to accelerate within the Bitcoin NFT space,” wrote Franklin Templeton, noting that Ordinals have seen a sudden increase in trading volume in recent months.
This is reflected by market share data showing an increase in dominance starting in December last year when Bitcoin surpassed rival blockchain Ethereum in NFT trading volume, the investment manager wrote.
“Multiple Ordinal collections are starting to dominate the NFT market in terms of volume and market cap,” the report added.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.